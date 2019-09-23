County Championship: Ollie Pope & Scott Borthwick put Surrey in charge against Notts

In only his eighth innings, Ollie Pope passed 500 County Championship runs for the season on day one against Notts

Ollie Pope marked his England call-up with 78 not out for Surrey against relegated Nottinghamshire at The Oval.

The 21-year-old, who played two Tests last summer, has been named in a 15-man party to tour New Zealand this winter.

Pope has put on 176 with Scott Borthwick, who was unbeaten on 109 when rain ended play with Surrey on 246-2.

Last season's champions Surrey started the final round of fixtures seventh of eight teams in Division One, and can only finish as high as sixth.

Bottom club Notts, chasing their first Championship win of the summer, made two quick breakthroughs after a 70-run opening stand between Borthwick and Mark Stoneman (31).

Left-hander Stoneman edged behind down the leg side off the bowling of Paul Coughlin, who also removed Jamie Smith for a duck in the same over.

But Pope and Borthwick rebuilt either side of lunch and put Surrey in a strong position when bad light and then rain brought an early finish with 26 overs of the first day still to bowl.