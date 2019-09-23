County Championship: 13 wickets fall on first day of Kent v Hampshire

Keith Barker celebrates a wicket with his team-mates
Keith Barker (left) finished the first day with figures of 5-48
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one):
Kent 147: Bell-Drummond 39, Rayner 39; Barker 5-48, Abbott 3-49
Hampshire 80-3: Alsop 40, Stevens 2-27
Hampshire (3 pts) trail Kent (1 pt) by 67 runs
Hampshire seamer Keith Barker took 5-48 as 13 wickets fell on day one of their County Championship match with Kent.

Left-armer Barker and Kyle Abbott (3-49) helped restrict the hosts to a first innings total of 147 all out.

In response, Hampshire closed on 80-3 to trail by 67 runs with Tom Alsop making a rapid 40 from 49 deliveries.

Bad light and rain in the evening session saw almost 30 overs lost at Canterbury before stumps were eventually called at 17:45 BST.

Having finished with match figures of 17-86 against Somerset in his last fixture, Abbott continued his fine form, taking the wickets of new England call-up Zak Crawley (0) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (39) as well as Sam Billings (1).

Bell-Drummond and Ollie Rayner (39) top-scored for Kent, but no other batsman passed 20 as they were bowled out in less than 44 overs.

In response, Darren Stevens (2-27) - who remains in contract talks with Kent - took the early wicket of Felix Organ (12) and trapped Alsop lbw after tea.

The players left the field at 17:00 BST for bad light but failed to return as rain then started to fall.

