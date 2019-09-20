Twenty20 tri-series: Ireland clinch series with single-run win over Scotland

Ireland won by a single run after a dramatic finish at Malahide Castle
Twenty20 tri-series, Malahide, Ireland:
Ireland (20 overs) 186-9: O'Brien 63, G Delany 25; Sole 2-26, Tahir 2-32
Scotland (20 overs) 185-6: Berrington 76, Cross 66; Adair 2-30, D Delany 1-24
Ireland won by a single run
Scorecard

Ireland clinched the Twenty20 tri-series after a dramatic single-run victory over Scotland in Dublin.

In a tense climax, Scotland needed three runs from their last ball but managed only two off a delivery by Shane Getkate.

It meant Scotland finished on 185-6 after Ireland had posted a total of 186-9.

Ireland bounced back after having been defeated by the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Kevin O'Brien top-scored for Ireland with 63 while Gareth Delany hit 25.

More to follow.

