Graeme White: Northants bowler extends white-ball deal until 2020

Graeme White in action for Northamptonshire
Graeme White made his first-class debut for Northamptonshire in 2006

Northamptonshire bowler Graeme White has extended his white-ball contract with the club until the end of 2020.

The 32-year-old missed the One-Day Cup through injury but took 10 wickets in 11 matches in the T20 Blast this year.

"His experience, skills and competitiveness make us a stronger white-ball unit," assistant first team coach Phil Rowe told the club website.

"He works extremely hard to help the younger players and sets high standards in everything he does."

