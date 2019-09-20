Warwickshire release Alex Mellor and George Panayi

Alex Mellor was part of Warwickshire's One-Day Cup-winning side in 2016

Wicketkeeper Alex Mellor and pace bowler George Panayi will be released by Warwickshire when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Mellor, 28, has made nine first-class appearances for the Bears since joining in 2015, while 21-year-old Panayi came through the club's academy.

Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace said: "It's always sad when we have to release players.

"I would thank (them) for everything that they have given to the club."