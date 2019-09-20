Jofra Archer, Rory Burns & Joe Denly handed England central contracts

England have awarded central contracts to fast bowler Jofra Archer and Test opener Rory Burns for the first time.

Sussex's Archer is handed a contract in both Test and limited-overs cricket, while Surrey's Burns earns a Test deal.

Also joining the list of contracts for the 2019-20 season is Kent batsman Joe Denly, who has a white-ball deal.

However, bowler Liam Plunkett, who played in the World Cup-winning team, loses his limited-overs contract, as do David Willey and Alex Hales.

Meanwhile, spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, who had been contracted in both forms of the game, are now only on white-ball deals.

All-rounder Willey and batsman Hales were both left out of the World Cup squad, with Hales having been suspended for an "off-field incident".

