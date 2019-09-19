Akila Dananjaya: Sri Lanka spinner suspended for illegal action

Akila Dananjaya has played six Tests, 36 one-day internationals and 22 T20's for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months because of an illegal action.

The 25-year-old was reported after Sri Lanka's first Test against New Zealand in Galle last month.

The offence carries an automatic 12-month ban as it is the second time he has been reported in a two-year period.

Dananjaya was suspended for two months in December 2018 after Sri Lanka's Test series against England.

Pakistan tour given go-ahead

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have confirmed their tour of Pakistan starting later this month will go ahead as planned after receiving reassurances from the Pakistan government regarding security.

Sri Lanka have played just one T20 international in the country since their team were attacked by gunmen as they travelled to play a Test match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March 2009.

Six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed in the attack, while six members of the Sri Lanka team were wounded.

Sri Lanka will play three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals during the two-week tour starting on September 27.