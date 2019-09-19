County Championship: Glamorgan beat Leicestershire to retain promotion hope

Glamorgan's Andrew Salter returned impressive bowling figures of 3-6

Glamorgan kept the promotion race going into the last week as they crushed Leicestershire by 291 runs in Cardiff to move into fourth place in Division Two.

The visitors, trying to bat out the final day with eight wickets standing at the start, were bowled out for 132 in mid-afternoon.

Spinner Andrew Salter was Glamorgan's most successful bowler with 3-6.

Glamorgan now have to win at Durham to stand any chance of going up.

It was a return to form for the Welsh county, who lost three Championship matches in a row after going unbeaten in their first nine.

A stand of 55 in 20 overs between Mark Cosgrove and Harry Dearden was broken when Salter trapped Dearden lbw for 37, while Cosgrove's 200-minute stay was ended in bizarre fashion on 20 when he was run out by a reflex return from Billy Root at short leg.

Samit Patel finished with 2-45 in 24.4 tight overs, after Michael Hogan had claimed two early breakthroughs on the final day.