Tri-Nations T20 Series: Ben Cooper's unbeaten 91 helps Dutch beat hosts in Dublin

Ben Cooper hit seven sixes in 56-ball unbeaten 91 at Malahide

Tri-Nations Series: Ireland v Netherlands, Malahide, Ireland Ireland 181-7 (20 overs) Tector 60, Balbirnie 45, O'Brien 30; Glover 2-19, Snater 2-41 Netherlands 183-4 (19.1 overs) Cooper 91*, O'Dowd 69; Dockrell 3-23 Netherlands won by six wickets Scorecard

A superb unbeaten 91 from Ben Cooper helped the Netherlands earn a six-wicket win over Ireland in Wednesday's game in the T20 Tri-Series in Dublin.

Cooper hit seven sixes in his 56-ball knock as the Dutch reached Ireland's 181-7 with five balls to spare with Max O'Dowd also contributing 69.

Earlier, Ireland look set for a big total as they were 101-1 after 10 overs before losing momentum.

Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland with 60 as Andrew Balbirnie hit 45.

Balbirnie's dismissal in the 12th over after he had hit three sixes in his 26-ball innings, was particularly crucial as Ireland went from 128-2 to only managing 53 runs in their remaining eight overs.

Dutch bowler Brandon Glover dismissed Ireland openers Kevin O'Brien and Gareth Delany with captain Pieter Seelaar then claiming the crucial wicket of Balbirnie as Philippe Boissevain took the catch.

As the Irish began to find runs hard to come by, Shane Snater dismissed Tector and the big-hitting Mark Adair, who only managed a single.

In response, Adair struck early removing Tobias Visee for a duck, however Cooper and O'Dowd took the game away from Ireland with a 144-run stand.

George Dockrell took three late Dutch wickets but the visitors held on to win with five balls to spare.

With Ireland's opening game in the tournament against the Dutch rained off on Sunday, all three teams now have one win with Scotland having defeated the Netherlands on Monday before losing to the hosts on Tuesday.

Ireland and the Netherlands are now joint top of the table, but both have only one game left, while Scotland are two points behind but have two matches still to play.

Scotland face the Netherlands on Thursday before the series concludes with Ireland's game against the Scots on Friday.