Ed Joyce: Former Ireland batsman named national women's coach on two-year deal

Ed Joyce was in charge of Ireland at the recent T20 World Cup qualifier in Scotland

Ex-Ireland batsman Ed Joyce has been appointed head coach of his country's women's team after serving in the role on an interim basis since June.

Joyce took the temporary role after Aaron Hamilton's departure but his position has now been made permanent.

Under Joyce, the Irish women narrowly missed out on T20 World Cup qualification in Scotland recently.

However, Cricket Ireland have been impressed with Joyce's work with the squad over the last three months.

"We had no hesitation in offering him the opportunity," said Cricket Ireland's performance director Richard Holdsworth.

"The calmness he brings, and the sense of togetherness within the team, was evident to all who saw the side in action in Scotland.

"With the home season coming to an end, and the qualifier completed, Ed will now have the opportunity to further develop the skillset and mindset of the wider squad, and start to focus on 50-over cricket ahead of the World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka next July."

Joyce's duties will also see him overseeing Ireland's Women's Academy and a further appointment will be made in the coming weeks to assist him in this role.

The former Ireland opener said he had "no hesitation" in accepting the full-time role.

"The part-time contracts introduced this year, the rise in profile of women's cricket and women's sport in general, and the investment in facilities and support structures around the senior team all point to a commitment from Cricket Ireland to grow the game and lift our standards to compete on the world stage," said Joyce.

"While we were all obviously disappointed to have missed out on qualification for the T20 World Cup, what impressed me about the squad was the players' commitment to learn and the talent that began to emerge as the games came along."