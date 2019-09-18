County Championship: Northants require two wickets to clinch win over Durham

Durham captain Ned Eckersley's stubborn resistance ensured that the match would go to the final day

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 217 & 315: Procter 86, Levi 60; Raine 4-93 Durham 131 & 212-8: Eckersley 54*; Hutton 4-54 Durham (3pts) trail Northamptonshire (4 pts) by 190 runs with two wickets standing Scorecard

Northants require two more wickets to wrap-up a win over Durham and put themselves in a strong position to seal promotion next week.

Luke Procter's unbeaten 86 helped the hosts reach 315 all out, leaving the visitors a target of 402.

They began poorly, with seamer Brett Hutton removing the top three batsmen with only 19 runs on the board.

But captain Ned Eckersley's stubborn 54 not out kept his side alive for the final day, on 212-8 at stumps.

Only a victory will keep Durham in the promotion picture, with Northants set to move up to second if they finish the job on the final day.

Procter shared a valuable 10th-wicket partnership of 51 with Ben Sanderson at the start of play to frustrate Durham and stretch the Northants lead.

Hutton was then in fine form with the ball and accounted for Alex Lees, Cameron Steel and Angus Robson.

Jack Burnham provided resistance with 45 and Eckersley put on 53 with Brydon Carse (30), before the latter was removed by Doug Bracewell.

Eckersley saw out the day alongside Matthew Salisbury, but barring a weather intervention, Northants are favourites to wrap up the win.