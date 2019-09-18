County Championship: Dom Sibley hits second double century of 2019 for Warwickshire against Notts

Dom Sibley still holds the record for the highest score in English cricket this summer, his 244 against Kent at Canterbury in June

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 498 & 105-5: Clarke 59* Hannon-Dalby Warwickshire: 488: Sibley 215*, Hain 76, Banks 41; Mullaney 4-48 Nottinghamshire (6 pts) lead Warwickshire (6 pts) by 115 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

England contender Dom Sibley carried his bat for a superb 215 not out - the third double century of his career- as Warwickshire enjoyed a fine day against relegated Notts at Trent Bridge.

After resuming on 264-2 in reply to Notts' 498, Sibley soon lost Sam Hain for 76 but, aided by Liam Banks (41), guided them to 488 all out.

Trailing by 10, they then reduced Notts to 105-5 in their second innings.

Olly Hannon-Dalby took three wickets but Joe Clarke was still there on 59.

Notts will start the final day with a 115-run lead, with the possibility of more to come from the back-to-form Clarke.

The former Worcestershire batsman began life well with his new county when he made 112 and 97 not out, and was robbed of a second century by an overnight declaration, on his debut in the draw with Yorkshire in the first game of the season in April.

His form vanished, as he made just 175 runs in his next 17 innings at an average of 10.50, leading him to being dropped for the defeat against Kent which brought about Notts being relegated.

But he has responded well in this game, following his first-innings 125 with another fine looking knock - and he also stood in as wicket-keeper when Ben Duckett was off having ice treatment on a badly-bruised hand.

Clarke's efforts were still shaded, however, by Sibley, who hit 30 boundaries in his six-and-a-half hour occupation of the crease as he became the first Bears batsman to carry his bat for an unbeaten double century since Nick Knight's 303 not out at Lord's in 2004, an innings that will have put him even more visibly on the England selectors' radar.

And he might have gone on to surpass his 244 against Kent at Canterbury in June - the highest score in English cricket this summer- if he had not run out of partners.

Notts skipper Steven Mullaney, who had not bowled for three months after a knee injury which eventually required surgery, picked up 4-48 for the hosts to prove his fitness in time for Notts' appearance at T20 Blast Finals Day on Saturday.