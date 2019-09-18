County Championship: Gloucestershire beat Worcestershire to boost Division Two promotion hopes

Miles Hammond has made 422 runs this season - and has not hit a half-century since June

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Worcestershire 221 & 128: Morris 29*; Higgins 4-34 Gloucestershire 235& 115-4: Shaw 38*, Hammond 35* Gloucestershire (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (4 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Promotion-chasing Gloucestershire took less than an hour on the third day to beat Worcestershire by six wickets.

Having resumed in a bit of trouble on 54-4, Miles Hammond and Josh Shaw took only 50 minutes to knock off the 61 still needed and see them to 115-4.

Shaw (38) and Hammond (35) shared a stand of 74 to earn the visitors their fifth Championship win of the season.

Gloucestershire will return to Division One for the first time since 2005 if they beat Northants next week.

The win was their second victory over the Pears this summer.

Worcestershire remain in ninth, ahead of their final fixture against Sussex at Hove - and in danger of their worst finish since the Championship became a two-tier system in 2000.