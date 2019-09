Abi Sakande made 14 first-class and 10 list A appearances during his time with Sussex

Sussex pace bowler Abi Sakande will leave the county at the end of the season after turning down a contract extension.

The 24-year-old made his first-team debut in 2016 and has played 14 first-class matches for the club.

"I turned down an extension given the strength of Sussex's bowling line-up," Sakande said.

"I will have a better chance of achieving my ambitions in all formats elsewhere."