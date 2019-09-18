The Hundred: Ben Sawyer named Birmingham women's coach for new competition

Ben Sawyer coached Sydney as they won the Women's Big Bash League in Australia in 2016/17 and 2017/18

Australian Ben Sawyer has been appointed head coach of the Birmingham women's team for The Hundred when it begins in 2020.

Sawyer, 40, is assistant coach and fast bowling specialist for the Australian national women's team.

"I'm very excited," said Sawyer, whose appointment follows that of fellow Australian Andrew McDonald for the men's team.

The Birmingham team name is expected to be confirmed as the Phoenix.

Sawyer added: "I'm looking forward to assembling a team that can combine global superstars with a lot of the local talent here in the West Midlands that has performed so well in the recent women's county T20."

Sawyer is also the coach of two-time Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) winners Sydney Sixers.

The only team still to appoint both their men's and womens's coaches are the second of London's two teams, based at The Oval, while the Manchester side are still to name their women's coach.

Of the six women's coaches appointed so far, three are English and three Australian, while none of the eight men's coaches are English.

The men's player draft for The Hundred will take place on Sunday, 20 October - the first time any such draft has been undertaken in a major British sport.

There have been 11 venues chosen to host stand-alone women's matches in The Hundred, while the eight women's teams will also play double-headers alongside men's sides at their main host venues.

The Hundred coaches

Birmingham: Andrew McDonald (Australia, men's); Ben Sawyer (Australia, women's)

Cardiff: Gary Kirsten (South Africa, men's); Matthew Mott (Australia, women's)

Leeds: Darren Lehmann (Australia, men's); Danielle Hazell (England, women's)

London (Lord's): Shane Warne (Australia, men's); Lisa Keightley (Australia, women's)

London (The Oval): Tom Moody (Australia); women's TBA

Manchester: Simon Katich (Australia, men's); women's TBA

Nottingham: Stephen Fleming (New Zealand, men's); Salliann Briggs (England, women's)

Southampton: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka, men's); Charlotte Edwards (England, women's)