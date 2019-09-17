Tri-Nations T20I Series: Ireland beat Scotland by four wickets at Malahide

Boyd Rankin (right) is congratulated after taking one of three Scottish wickets

Tri-Nation Series: Ireland v Scotland, Malahide, Ireland Scotland 193-7 (20 overs) MacLeod 72, Munsey 34; Rankin 3-29 Ireland 194-6 (17.4 overs) Balbirnie 64, G Delany 52; M Watt 3-38 Ireland won by four wickets Scorecard

Ireland beat Scotland by four wickets with 14 balls to spare in the latest T20I match in the Tri-Nations Series at Malahide in Dublin on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Scotland made 193-7, with Calum MacLeod top-scoring with 72 and Boyd Rankin taking 3-29.

Andrew Balbirnie scored 64 and Gareth Delany 52, his maiden international half-century, as Ireland replied with 194-6. Mark Watt took three wickets.

Both sides face the Netherlands before meeting again in Friday's final game.

Ireland take on the Dutch on Wednesday and Scotland face the Netherlands on Thursday.

The first match of the series between Ireland and the Netherlands was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain while the Scots defeated the Dutch by 58 runs on Monday thanks mainly to George Munsey's innings of 127 not out.

Munsey contributed 34 on Tuesday as MacLeod starred with the bat for Scotland, hitting his 72 off 42 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

Gareth Delany backed up Rankin, ending with bowling figures of 2-31, while T20 international debutant David Delany and Stuart Thompson took a wicket apiece.

An opening partnership of 57 between Kevin O'Brien and Gareth Delany got Ireland's response off to a flying start, then Balbirnie and Harry Tector put on 67 for the third wicket.

Balbirnie's quick-fire 64 came off just 32 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, while Delany's innings included eight fours and a six.