Jack Leach: England spinner available for Somerset's County Championship decider

Jack Leach played in four of this summer's five Ashes Tests, helping England draw the series 2-2

England spinner Jack Leach is available to play in Somerset's County Championship title decider against Essex at Taunton, starting on Monday.

Leach took 12 wickets in four Ashes Tests against Australia this summer.

The 28-year-old also made valuable contributions with the bat, most notably helping Ben Stokes complete his match-winning knock at Headingley.

Somerset, who trail Essex by 12 points, must win the game to claim their first county title.

Essex, who were champions in 2017, are chasing their second trophy in a matter of days after overcoming Worcestershire in the T20 Blast final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie has confirmed that pace bowler Jofra Archer will not feature in their final Division Two fixture at home to Worcestershire.

In his first four months playing at international level, Archer helped England win the World Cup and then took 22 wickets in his first four Test appearances against Australia.