County Championship: England prospect Dominic Sibley hits ton for Warwickshire at Nottinghamshire

Warwickshire batsman Dom Sibley scored his fourth century of the Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 498: Mullaney 179, Clarke 125, Coughlin 49; Brookes 3-131 Warwickshire: 264-2: Sibley 115*, Hain 67* Warwickshire (4 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 234 runs Scorecard

England prospect Dominic Sibley scored a century as Warwickshire's batsmen hit back against Nottinghamshire.

Relegated Notts resumed in a strong position on 425-6 and led by Paul Coughlin (49), they posted 498 all out.

Sibley, in front of England selector James Taylor, put on 77 for the first wicket with Will Rhodes (36), who was trapped leg before by Coughlin.

Warwickshire closed 234 runs behind on 264-2 with Sibley unbeaten on 115, alongside Sam Hain (67 not out).

The pair have so far put on 143 for the third wicket after coming together with the Bears on 121-2.

Sibley, who has scored over 1,000 Championship runs this season, has been flawless and has so far hit 17 fours in his 230-ball knock, spending nearly five hours at crease.

His century, which came off 198 deliveries, is his seventh in his past 15 Championship matches.

Earlier, Notts began the morning very much in control after centuries for Steven Mullaney and Joe Clarke on day one.

Ravi Ashwin (38) added only nine to his overnight score, before becoming the first wicket of the day as he was caught behind by Michael Burgess off Henry Brookes (3-131).

Zak Chappell (20), who made double figures for the county for the first time, hit four boundaries but was last man out to George Garrett (2-72).

The domination with the bat continued when Warwickshire got their innings under way, although they found scoring slightly harder to come by after Notts had scored at more than four runs per over.