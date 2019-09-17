County Championship: Derbyshire's Luis Reece takes 5-63 & hits 184 against Sussex

Luis Reece's 184 included 32 fours and one six, coming off 189 balls at a strike rate of 97.35

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day two): Derbyshire 138 & 360-2: Reece 184, Godleman 106* Sussex 231: Van Zyl 60; Reece 5-63 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Sussex (4 pts) by 267 runs Scorecard

Luis Reece struck a career-best 184 after taking a five-wicket haul to put Derbyshire in control against promotion-chasing Sussex on day two.

Fifth-placed Sussex, who resumed on 116-3, finished all out for 231 to post a first-innings advantage of 93.

Having taken 5-63, all-rounder Reece then shared a 274-run opening stand with captain Billy Godleman (106) before being run out by Reece Topley.

Hosts Derbyshire closed on 360-2 to lead Sussex by 267 runs.

With promotion rivals Gloucestershire on top at Worcestershire and Northamptonshire in command against Durham, realistically Sussex must beat Derbyshire to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.

And when Stiaan van Zyl (60) and George Garton (50) both made half-centuries for the visitors they looked to be in the ascendency.

But Derbyshire, who made just 138 in their first innings, once again relied on 29-year-old Reece as he and Godleman posted a fine opening stand - just 59 runs short of the Derbyshire record, set by the same pair against Northamptonshire in April 2017.

Reece struck 32 fours and one six during his 189-ball knock.

Godleman reached his ton 19 overs later before number three Wayne Madsen (42) fell with four overs left before close.