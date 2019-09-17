County Championship: Kent on top as Podmore & Milnes reach 50 wickets landmark

Matthew Milnes has now taken 53 wickets, in the County Championship Division One 2019 season, the fourth most by any bowler this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day two): Kent 482-8 dec & 2-0: Bell-Drummond 2* Yorkshire 269: Fisher 47*; Milnes 5-87, Stevens 2-50 Kent (8 pts) lead Yorkshire (4 pts) by 215 runs Scorecard

Kent's Matthew Milnes and Harry Podmore both passed 50 wickets for the season as Yorkshire were bowled out for 269 on day two at Headingley.

It gave the visitors a first-innings lead of 213, but they did not enforce the follow-on and were 2-0 at stumps.

Kent declared before the start of play on 482-8 and Darren Stevens, who on day one hit a career-best 237, sent back Adam Lyth and Gary Ballance cheaply.

Milnes then took 5-87, with Matthew Fisher's 47 not out the top score.

All-rounder Stevens, who is now in talks to with Kent to sign a new contract, shared the new ball with Podmore and as well as the wickets of Lyth and Ballance, also had debutant Matthew Revis dropped at slip.

Yorkshire's middle order all made starts, but Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook and Tim Bresnan all fell to Milnes in the 30s as the paceman took the main bowling plaudits.

Podmore also brought up his half-century of wickets in 2019 as he posted figures of 2-60 despite the resistance of Fisher, who survived for almost three hours.

Number 11 Ajaz Patel eventually fell for 20, leaving Kent openers Zak Crawley (0 not out) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (2 not out) to bat out the day's final two overs.