Ben Stokes describes Sun story about family as 'immoral and heartless'

Stokes played a key part as England won the World Cup and then drew 2-2 with Australia in the Ashes

England batsman Ben Stokes says the Sun newspaper's front-page story about his family is "utterly disgusting" and the "lowest form of journalism".

The newspaper alleges that some of his family, based in New Zealand, had to deal with what Stokes describes as "deeply personal and traumatic events".

Stokes, 28, starred as England won the World Cup this summer and drew the Ashes Test series with Australia.

He called the newspaper's article "immoral and heartless".

In a statement, he said the story concerned "events in the private lives of my family, going back more than 31 years" and had "serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damage caused".

The Durham and England all-rounder added: "To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of - in particular - my parents is utterly disgusting.

"It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism.

"I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family."

The BBC has contacted the Sun for a response.