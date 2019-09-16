George Munsey reaches 127 as Scotland beat Netherlands in series opener

George Munsey top scored for Scotland

Tri-Nation Series, Scotland v Netherlands, Malahide, Ireland Scotland 252-3 Munsey 127*, Coetzer 89 Netherlands 194-7 Seelar 96*, Edwards 37 Scotland win by 58 runs Scorecard

George Munsey was 127 not out as Scotland opened their Tri-Nations Series in Ireland with victory over the Netherlands.

Munsey and Kyle Coetzer recorded the third-highest stand in international T20 history, with the pair hitting 200 before Coetzer was caught out for 89.

Richie Berrington added 22 as Shane Burger's side reached 252 for two.

In reply, the Dutch managed 194 for seven, with Alasdair Evans and Adrian Neill both taking two wickets.

Shane Seelar top scored for Netherlands with 96, with team-mate Shane Snater having taken three wickets during the Scots' innings.

Burger's men take on hosts Ireland on Tuesday, face Netherlands again on Thursday and finish against the Irish on Friday.

Ireland's opener against the Dutch on Sunday was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.