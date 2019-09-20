T20 Blast quiz: How much do you know about Finals Day?

T20 Finals Day has become part of the fabric of English domestic cricket since the competition began in 2003.

There's something for everyone - fancy dress, mascot races, entertainment, and of course some cricket!

Derbyshire Falcons, Essex Eagles, Notts Outlaws and Worcestershire Rapids will be aiming to lift the T20 Blast trophy at Edgbaston on Saturday.

But how much do you know about previous Finals Days? Try our quiz...