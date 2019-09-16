County Championship: Lloyd and Patel put Glam on top against Leicestershire

David Lloyd scored his fourth half century of the season on day one against the Foxes

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day one): Glamorgan 300-4 (90.2 overs) Lloyd 66, Patel 66 Leicestershire Yet to bat Glamorgan 3 pts, Leicestershire 1 pt Scorecard

David Lloyd and Samit Patel led the way for Glamorgan with 66 apiece as they reached a solid 300-4 against Leicestershire to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.

The Foxes were left regretting their decision to bowl as the first four wickets produced half-century stands.

Patel upped the run-rate after Lloyd's patient knock in a sedate Glamorgan effort.

Openers Nick Selman (36) and Kraigg Brathwaite (44) played their part.

West Indies opener Brathwaite was particularly cautious, but after three defeats in a row, Glamorgan's approach was understandable on a wicket that played better than it looked but is expected to take spin.

Foxes seamers Chris Wright and Will Davis kept things tight as they conceded under 2.5 runs per over, while Ben Mike took two of the four wickets to fall before bad light brought a desultory final session to an early close just after the new ball was eventually claimed.

Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a very good day for us particularly after being put in. After last week's defeat at Worcester, we wanted to bat time and wear down their bowlers. Unfortunately no-one's gone on (to a big score) yet, but hopefully Billy Root and Chris Cooke can get us to 450.

"Samit's knock was very good at nearly a run a ball, it gives us some momentum to build on that score with six wickets left and then bring our spinners into the game.

"We're forgetting about (promotion chances) at the moment, the last few games we've thought about it and it's back-fired, putting pressure on us so we'll just try to win the next two and see what happens."

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It was a really strange-looking pitch, super-dry and cracked in places and very green in others. With a half-past ten start and very overcast, it swung around in practice so we felt we could do some damage and bat (ourselves) tomorrow.

"Unfortunately it hasn't happened, they played and missed quite a bit and we bowled a but wide at times. Anything under 350 is a good effort now.

"Taking 20 wickets is hard work and we've got to be more clinical."