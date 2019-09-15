Ashes 2019: England level series after beating Australia in final Test

Media playback is not supported on this device 'They've found a way to get the demigod out' - Smith falls for just 23

Men's Ashes: England v Australia, fifth Specsavers Test (day four of five) England 294 & 329: Denly 94, Stokes 67, Lyon 4-69 Australia 225 & 263: Wade 117, Leach 4-49, Broad 4-62 England won by 135 runs; series drawn at 2-2 Scorecard

England ended their memorable summer by earning a 2-2 draw in the Ashes with a 135-run defeat of Australia in the fifth Test.

On a beautifully sunny day at The Oval, England set Australia 399 to win and bowled them out for 263 to square the contest with their oldest enemies in a year when they lifted the World Cup for the first time.

Australia retain the urn they won in 2017-18 but miss out on a first series win in England since 2001, while an Ashes series is drawn for the first time in 47 years.

From 313-8 overnight, England added 16 to be all out for 329 and leave Australia in need of pulling off the highest run-chase in an Ashes Test since 1948.

In conditions that remained relatively good for batting, there was the slightest chance that Steve Smith could end his prolific summer with one more stroke of genius.

There was dismay, then delight, when Smith turned Stuart Broad to a diving Ben Stokes at leg slip for 23 - his lowest score of the series by 57 runs.

England were still held up by Mathew Wade's combative century, but after he was stumped off Joe Root, the last three wickets fell for four runs, with victory completed by Root's stunning grab of Josh Hazlewood.

It means they end coach Trevor Bayliss' reign with a win, while both sides have 56 points and sit joint-fourth in the World Test Championship.

More to follow.