T20 Tri-Series: Ireland v Netherlands opener at Malahide rained off

Rain led to the abandonment on Sunday's scheduled series opener at Malahide
All games in the Tri-Series are taking place at Malahide in county Dublin

The opening game in the T20 Tri-Series between Ireland and the Netherlands at Malahide was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Sunday's match was scheduled to start at 13:30 BST but following persistent drizzle, the game was called off shortly before 15:30.

Organisers will now hope the competition can get underway on Monday with Scotland's game against the Dutch.

The sides will face each other twice in the series which finishes on Friday.

