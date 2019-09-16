County Championship: Pick your team of the 2019 season

At the start of the penultimate round of fixtures, Warwickshire's Dom Sibley was the only batsman in Division One to have reached 1,000 runs in 2019

Dom Sibley or Sir Alastair Cook? Gary Ballance or Marnus Labuschagne? Dane Vilas or Steven Davies? Simon Harmer or Jeetan Patel? Fidel Edwards or Ollie Robinson?

Another season of County Championship cricket is almost over, but who deserves to be included in a red-ball county team of the season?

Choose your own XI below and we will collate the votes to put together an overall team which will be revealed during the final round of games next week.

Statistics as of 00.01 BST on 16 September - voting closes at 10:00 BST on Monday, 23 September.

