The Hundred: Australian Tom Moody to coach Oval side
- From the section Cricket
Former Australia and Worcestershire all-rounder Tom Moody will coach The Hundred team based at The Oval.
The appointment was confirmed by Surrey chairman Richard Thompson on BBC Test Match Special and completes the line up of coaches for the eight men's teams.
Moody, 53, has led several sides including Worcestershire, Sri Lanka and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
It means there will be no English coach overseeing any of the men's franchises in next year's inaugural competition.
Five Australians, a South African, New Zealander and Sri Lankan will lead the city-based teams in the 100-ball per innings tournament.
The Hundred coaches
- Birmingham: Andrew McDonald (Australia, men's); women's TBA
- Cardiff: Gary Kirsten (South Africa, men's); Matthew Mott (Australia, women's)
- Leeds: Darren Lehmann (Australia, men's); Danielle Hazell (England, women's)
- London (Lord's): Shane Warne (Australia, men's); Lisa Keightley (Australia, women's)
- London (The Oval): Tom Moody (Australia, men's); women's TBA
- Manchester: Simon Katich (Australia, men's); women's TBA
- Nottingham: Stephen Fleming (New Zealand, men's); Salliann Briggs (England, women's)
- Southampton: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka, men's); Charlotte Edwards (England, women's)