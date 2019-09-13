Graham Ford: Head coach signs extension with Cricket Ireland

Ford has been head coach of Ireland men's team since December 2017

Head coach Graham Ford has signed a new contract extension with Cricket Ireland until April 2022.

The announcement comes ahead of Ireland's T20 tri-series tournament against Scotland and the Netherlands at Malahide on Sunday.

The tri-series is part of preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier being held in the UAE.

"It's an incredibly important year for Irish cricket, and the work hasn't finished yet," said Ford.

"The work we are putting in as a squad ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifier is crucial as we seek to give ourselves the best opportunity to progress to the main tournament in Australia next year."

"I still feel we have a way to go, but I am committed to the task and didn't hesitate in signing a new contract," added Ford, who has been head coach since December 2017.

"The last two years have been quite a journey, and we are only just starting to see the emergence of the new generation of players that will push Irish cricket forward over coming years.

"I've worked with South Africa, Sri Lanka and in English county cricket and each role had its challenges.

"But overseeing a team in transition at the same time as adjusting to life as a Full Member has been a particularly unique challenge, but has been very rewarding.

"As a coach, you want to see progress as a team, and you want to see development of individual players.

"We've certainly seen that in recent times and the potential is now there to push on further. The Qualifier will be the next marker of our progress and I am happy with progress to date."