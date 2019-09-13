Tom Banton: Somerset batsman extends deal until 2022

Tom Banton is a former England Under-19 captain

Somerset batsman Tom Banton has signed a extended deal with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 20-year-old has impressed in all formats of the game this term, and scored 69 in Somerset's One-Day Cup final win against Hampshire in May.

Banton averaged 42.23 in this summer's T20 Blast and so far has five half-centuries in the County Championship.

"I always wanted to stay here. I love this place and I love the boys in the dressing room," he said.

"I've been given freedom throughout this year and it's always nice to be able to go out to bat without feeling any pressure."

Banton's previous contract - only signed in November - had been due to expire at the end of the 2020 campaign.

"He has taken bowling attacks apart in white-ball cricket and contributed some significant Championship runs in the middle order," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.