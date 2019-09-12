County Championship: Northamptonshire chasing 141 to beat Leicestershire

Eight Leicestershire batsman were dismissed leg before wicket in their second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 308 & 189: Ackermann 60, Dexter 42; Sanderson 3-37 Northamptonshire 357: Keogh 132, Rossington 63; Davis 4-73 & 22-0: Newton 12, B Curran 10 Northamptonshire (7 pts) need 119 more runs to beat Leicestershire (6 pts) Scorecard

Northamptonshire equalled a first-class record with eight lbws in an innings as they set up a chase of 141 to beat Leicestershire at Grace Road.

They gained a first-innings lead of 49 when they reached 357 after resuming on 325-7, with Doug Bracewell making 38.

Leicestershire then found life tough in their second innings and were dismissed for just 189 inside 73 overs.

Openers Rob Newton and Ben Curran steered Northants to to 22-0 from five overs before bad light stopped play.

Ben Sanderson was the pick of the Northants bowlers with 3-37, all three of his victims given out lbw.

Colin Ackermann made 60 and Neil Dexter 42, but only two other Leicestershire batsmen reached double figures.

Northants missed out on the chance of breaking the record when Luke Procter ended the innings by bowling Chris Wright for 20.