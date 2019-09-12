County Championship: Worcestershire race to three-day win over Glamorgan

Daryl Mitchell's ton against Glamorgan was the 37th of his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Worcestershire 205 & 299 Mitchell 139*, Rutherford 52; Patel 4-59 Glamorgan 193 Morris 5-73 & 156 Cooke 45; Leach 2-24, Barnard 2-26, Morris 2-32, Moeen 2-37 Worcestershire (20 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 155 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire raced to their first Championship win since May as they skittled Glamorgan for 156 to win by 155 runs at New Road.

The visitors collapsed against seamers Joe Leach, Ed Barnard and Charlie Morris.

Earlier Daryl Mitchell was last out for 139 as Worcestershire reached 299 in their second innings.

It was Glamorgan's third straight defeat as their hopes of promotion fade.

The visitors had bowled well at the start of day three with Samit Patel taking 4-59 as the home side failed to support Mitchell, whose marathon first century since April came on his 200th appearance for the club and represented by far the biggest score of the match.

But a target of 312 always looked plenty, and Glamorgan's shambolic start included West Indies debutant Kraigg Brathwaite being run out without facing a ball in a mix-up, while David Lloyd's brief counterattack for 29 ended when he was bowled off his pads and boot.

Barnard added that run-out and two catches to his 2-26, while Moeen Ali's spin accounted for the last two wickets.