County Championship: Somerset beat Yorkshire to go back on top of table

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three): Somerset 199 & 329: Abell 62, Hildreth 58; Maharaj 5-122 Yorkshire 103 & 127: Patterson 24*; Davey 5-21, J Overton 2-21 Somerset (19 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 298 runs Scorecard

Somerset moved back to the top of Division One with only two games remaining after an emphatic 298-run win over Yorkshire at Taunton.

Barring an unlikely Essex victory over Warwickshire, they will go into next week's games with a lead in the title race of at least five points.

Tom Abell's side were all out for 329 on day three as Keshav Maharaj's 5-122 gave him match figures of 10-176.

Yorkshire had a target of 426, but only made 127 as Josh Davey took 5-21.

But their fifth defeat of the season ended their remote title hopes as they now trail Somerset by 51 points with a maximum of 48 available in their last two matches.

Having added 60 for their final five wickets, Somerset were soon celebrating in the field as Adam Lyth tried to drive in Davey's second over and Jamie Overton took a superb diving catch at third slip.

Overton then weighed in with the ball by having Gary Ballance (23) caught behind with the final delivery before lunch and Jonny Tattersall (20) taken at first slip after the resumption.

The home side continued to work their way through the Yorkshire order with Dom Bess brilliantly running out Tim Bresnan with a direct hit from backward point as three wickets went down with the score on 94.

With last man Ben Coad unable to bat because of illness, the match came to an end when Duanne Olivier slogged Davey into the off-side and Bess took the catch.

Somerset are away to Hampshire next week, before hosting title rivals Essex in their final game of the season.