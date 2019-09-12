County Championship: Hampshire beat Surrey by 272 runs inside three days

Felix Organ also made a second-innings 54 opening for Hampshire against Surrey

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Hampshire 149 & 436: Vince 91, Dawson 88, Northeast 73; Morkel 3-75 Surrey 162 & 151: Pope 40, Smith 34; Organ 5-25 Hampshire (19 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by 272 runs Scorecard

Hampshire easily beat Surrey inside three days as Felix Organ took a maiden first class five-wicket haul.

The part-time off-spinner bagged 5-25 as Surrey were dismissed for just 151, having been set 424 at the Ageas Bowl.

That target was set up by Liam Dawson (88) and Lewis McManus (61) pushing Hampshire to 436 all out in their second innings from 296-6 overnight.

Hampshire move back up to fourth in the table, while 2018 champions Surrey fell to a fifth defeat of the season.

It was a first win in eight championship games for Hampshire, a run stretching back to late May when they beat struggling Nottinghamshire on the Isle of Wight.

The margin of victory was also their largest by runs in a first-class fixture against Surrey.

While Organ took the headlines with his career-best haul, there was just enough time for Dawson to claim his 200th first-class wicket as he bowled Morne Morkel to seal victory.

Surrey's poor season continued as they lost their last six wickets for 74 runs after tea, with Organ at one stage having 5-14 to his name.

Surrey Coach Michael Di Venuto told BBC Radio London:

"That was embarrassing that's what it was. I've been involved in a lot of cricket, I've watched a lot of cricket and played a lot of cricket and the last two days what we've dished up there is some of the worst cricket I've ever seen.

"I guess if you look into our position in the table, if you look at the numbers of each of the players we've been carrying a lot of people in the cricket team and you just can't do that.

"We've got a lot of people that just aren't in good form. Obviously there's one stand out in Ollie Pope who again showed his from, but not many positives in this game."