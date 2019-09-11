Anuj Dal: Derbyshire all-rounder agrees new two-year contract

Anuj Dal made his highest first-class score of 92 against Middlesex earlier this summer

Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal has agreed a new two-year contract to run until the end of the 2021 season.

The 23-year-old has played seven Championship games this summer, and also made four appearances in the One-Day Cup.

"He is a player who can fill a variety of roles and that's very useful within the squad," head of cricket Dave Houghton told the club website.

"We look forward to seeing his progression over the next two years."