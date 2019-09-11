County Championship: Hampshire's James Vince hits rapid 91 against Surrey

James Vince was at his attacking best for Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 149 & 296-6: Vince 91, Northeast 73 Surrey 162: Pope 68; Barker 4-38 Hampshire (3 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 283 runs Scorecard

Hampshire captain James Vince smashed 91 off just 59 balls to put his side on top against Surrey on day two.

The 28-year-old struck 18 fours in just over an hour before poking a ball from spinner Amar Virdi to slip.

An extraordinary period of play either side of a delay for bad light saw Vince and Sam Northeast (73) put on 129 for the fourth wicket in just 16.3 overs.

Hampshire eventually closed on 296-6 in their second innings, a lead of 283, with Liam Dawson 39 not out.

In the morning session, 2018 champions Surrey could only add another 19 to their overnight 143-7 as they were bowled out for 162.

Ian Holland and Tom Alsop went early in Hampshire's second innings, but Felix Organ's 54 steadied things before Vince's blitz.

The England batsman raced to his half-century off just 37 balls and looked certain to go to a 25th first-class century when he fell tamely to Virdi.

Northeast went past fifty for the eighth time this season before guiding Jordan Clark to slip.

Aneurin Donald followed soon after, but Dawson and Lewis McManus saw out the final few overs in fading light.