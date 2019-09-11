County Championship: Morris, Rutherford put Worcs in charge v Glamorgan

Worcestershire bowler Charlie Morris took 5-73 in Glamorgan's first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Worcestershire 205 & 153-2 Mitchell 52*, Rutherford 52 Glamorgan 193 Lloyd 35; Morris 5-73 Worcestershire (4 pts) lead Glamorgan by 165 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire are well placed on 153-2 in their second innings, a lead of 165 runs over Glamorgan, after a strong second day.

Charlie Morris (5-73) was the home side's main bowling threat as Glamorgan struggled to 193 all out.

David Lloyd top-scored with a gritty 35 but the visitors' promotion hopes looked to be slipping away.

Hamish Rutherford's rapid 52 and Daryl Mitchell's solid 52 not out put Worcestershire in the driving seat.

Rutherford, who scored at a run a ball, and Moeen Ali (26) scored freely after the sun came out, before Samit Patel induced Moeen to sky a catch and reduced the flow of runs towards the close.

Earlier batting looked a hazardous occupation for both sides in their first innings in cloudy conditions, though Glamorgan did manage to scramble 56 runs for their last two wickets to cut the deficit to just 12 before Worcestershire regained control.

Worcestershire bowler Charlie Morris told BBC Hereford and Worcester:

"It was a brilliant day and the boys are really pleased to be in a commanding position after a tough season. We bowled well as a unit and the batters backed that up, Mitch in particular did a fantastic job along with Rudsy (Rutherford), and hopefully we'll make the most of it.

"Naturally as the game goes on the pitch flattens out, it's dried out but the more runs we can pile on, we'll hopefully get in a really good position to give a target where we can bowl them out.

"In Daryl's 200th game we're so happy he's managed to get a fifty, he's a class player and though form is temporary, he's proved class is permanent on a tough wicket."

Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"I thought we did well to keep them to 200 yesterday, but the batting front didn't go our way. We can bat better as a unit, with some half-hearted shots which is disappointing, but they made it difficult for us.

"In the second innings the wicket seems flatter, but we've got to back ourselves to get back in this game.

"(After a chase of 277 in to win here in 2016), we've got the batting to do it, this'll be a real test for us for the rest of the season but one we're looking forward to."