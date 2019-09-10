Andrew Strauss: 'Exceptional' former England captain receives knighthood

Andrew Strauss launched the Ruth Strauss foundation after losing his wife to a rare form of cancer

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has been described as "an exceptional person" after receiving a knighthood in ex-Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation honours list.

Strauss, 42, led England to two Ashes wins, as well as the number one Test ranking, in his 50 Tests as captain.

Ex-England coach Andy Flower, in charge during Strauss' time as captain, also paid tribute to his former skipper.

"I cannot think of a man more worthy of the honour," Flower said.

"As a player he was tough and resilient, as a captain he balanced a firm hand and moral compass with a compassion and empathy that meant he was loved and respected in the dressing room by his players and the staff."

Another former England captain, Geoffrey Boycott, also received a knighthood.

Strauss scored 7,037 runs at an average of 40.91 in 100 England Tests and joined the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as England's director of cricket after his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2012.

He left the role last year to support his wife Ruth, who was being treated for terminal cancer, and went on to launch a foundation in her name after her death in December 2018

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison added: "Andrew was invited to shape the future strategy of the men's international teams - in part to enable an environment that would see England as live contenders for the World Cup in 2019, an aim they so thrillingly delivered on just a few short months ago.

"It was with the same class and courage that he and his family set up the Ruth Strauss Foundation to raise money and awareness just a few months after losing Ruth to a rare form of cancer.

"Aside from his achievements on and off the pitch, Andrew is widely regarded as an exceptional person in our game and this wonderful accolade will be celebrated around the cricketing world."