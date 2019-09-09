Keiron Pollard: West Indies name all-rounder as new limited-overs captain

Pollard played the last of his 101 ODIs in 2016 - he averages 25.71 with the bat in the format

Kieron Pollard has been appointed as West Indies' new limited-overs captain despite not playing a one-day international for three years.

The Trinidad all-rounder, 32, played in his 101st and last ODI in 2016.

But he has since featured in Twenty20 internationals for the Windies, most recently against India last month.

Jason Holder relinquishes the ODI leadership role but will continue as Test skipper, while Pollard replaces Carlos Brathwaite as T20 captain.

Pollard is a regular in overseas T20 franchise leagues such as the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash League - and holds the world record for having made the most ODI appearances without ever having appeared in a Test.

The West Indies are looking to revamp their limited-overs set-up after winning only two of their nine games at the recent World Cup in England, finishing second from bottom of the table.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said: "We believe Kieron Pollard is the right person at the right time now to lead the West Indies team in white-ball cricket.

"Jason Holder is a very important force and he is still going to be our red-ball captain."

Meanwhile, West Indies are still seeking a full-time head coach to follow interim appointments Richard Pybus and Floyd Reifer.