England: 'Racist and homophobic abuse' forces England fan to leave fourth Ashes Test

Two Australia fans were also ejected from Old Trafford on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test

An England cricket fan says "racist and homophobic abuse" forced him to leave the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford.

Ed Marsh says Lancashire took three days to respond to his complaint.

"Even after 72 hours there was nothing substantive in the response I received," Marsh told BBC Sport.

A spokesperson said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was "immensely disturbed that a spectator has felt intimidated and distressed".

A statement added: "We are working with Lancashire to understand what has occurred and we also recognise their work previously in tackling anti-social behaviour.

"It is vitally important that all supporters feel able to come forward and report anti-social behaviour and feel safe in doing so."

Marsh, who attended the Test with his parents, in their sixties, and his sister, said a group of eight men were singing a racist song about England's Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

He also said female fans were subjected to sexist chants, while players were on the end of homophobic abuse from the same group.

Marsh made his complaint via social media on Thursday, the second day of the Test.

In a statement Lancashire said they have a "zero tolerance policy on anti-social behaviour" .

It added that "two response teams were sent to the scene but did not witness any foul or abusive language."

Marsh said the group in question turned on him and his family as they left the Lightning Stand, which is at the Statham End of the ground.

"There is a clear lack of policy enforcement and I am amazed that in 2019 the sport doesn't have a mechanism to report this sort of incident in a way that doesn't identify you to the perpetrators," Marsh added.

"The Archer chant happened three times before I spoke to a steward on the day but being asked to identify people who are two metres away makes you a target. It was scary. It could have got physical and nasty.

"People talk about the atmosphere at cricket and most of it is good natured but this was sustained anti-social behaviour. If you are from a minority background, why would you go?"

The news follows two Australia fans being ejected from Old Trafford for using "foul and abusive" language towards Archer, 24, on the first day of the Test.

In 1999, the ECB commissioned a report into racism in the sport to ensure that all cricketers and those associated with the game are treated with respect.

Australia sealed a 185-run win over England at Old Trafford on Sunday to retain the Ashes.