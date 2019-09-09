Ashes 2019: Joe Root should continue as captain, says ex-assistant coach Paul Farbrace

Yorkshire batsman Joe Root took over the Test captaincy from Alastair Cook in 2017

Joe Root should continue to captain England and the coaching set-up should not be split between the Test side and teams in shorter formats, says former assistant coach Paul Farbrace.

Australia's fourth-Test win saw them retain the urn and a draw in the last game would hand England their first home Ashes series loss since 2001.

"Root is England's best player," Farbrace told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Until this summer his record as Test captain has been very good."

He added: "And yes, his runs average has dropped while he has been captain (from 52.8 to 38.4) - that has happened to every captain that has ever played the game probably."

The 28-year-old, who took over the role at the beginning of 2017, also led the side to a 4-0 series defeat in Australia in 2017-18.

However, his 50% win ratio overall as skipper is better than all but Michael Vaughan's in the past 38 years.

Farbrace added: "We need other people at the top of the order to score runs. It isn't just Joe Root."

Media playback is not supported on this device Ashes highlights: England battle but Australia retain the urn

Head coach Trevor Bayliss is set to leave his role when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Former captain Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live that the 56-year-old Australian did a better job with the "white-ball team than the red-ball team" and suggested it is "almost impossible" for one person to coach the Test, one-day and Twenty20 teams.

But when asked whether the coaching set-up should be split, Farbrace said: "England have tried that before and it didn't work last time.

"I think there just needs to be one person, but maybe the balance does need to shift back towards red-ball cricket.

"We had a massive focus on white-ball cricket, and that has been very successful - England won the World Cup for the first time this year.

"There was a massive emphasis on trying to do that and it's been tough trying to win the Ashes and the World Cup in the same year. And at the end of the day, the Australians are a better team and deserve to win this series."

The fifth and final Test begins at the Oval on Thursday.