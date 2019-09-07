T20 Blast: Derbyshire face Essex, Worcestershire play Notts in semi-finals

Derbyshire won with 17 balls to spare to reach Finals Day for the first time

Derbyshire's reward for reaching their first T20 Finals Day is a semi-final against Essex at Edgbaston.

Billy Godleman's side convincingly beat Gloucestershire by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare at Bristol in the last of the quarter-finals.

Essex were the first team through after beating North Group winners Lancashire.

Holders Worcestershire Rapids, who beat Sussex after Moeen Ali's unbeaten 121, will play Notts Outlaws in the other semi-final on 21 September.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are expected to confirm on Sunday the order in which the two games will be played.