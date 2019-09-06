Abdul Qadir: Former Pakistan leg-spinner dies aged 63

Abdul Qadir made his Test debut against England in 1977

Legendary former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has died at the age of 63.

Lahore-born Qadir took 236 wickets in 67 Tests between 1977 and 1990, also capturing a further 132 in 104 one-day international appearances.

In the 1980s era before Shane Warne, when leg-spin bowling was cricket's most mystical art, he was its finest exponent on the world stage.

His best performance came when he took 9-56 in an innings against England in his home city of Lahore in 1987.

