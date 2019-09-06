Bob Carter: New Zealand name ex-Northamptonshire boss as women's coach

Carter has coached in New Zealand since leaving Northamptonshire after the 2002 county season

New Zealand have named former Northamptonshire player and coach Bob Carter as the new head coach of their women's team.

He replaces former skipper Haidee Tiffen, who stood down in March after being asked to reapply for her role.

After two spells as assistant coach of the men's team, Carter, 59, had been in temporary charge of the White Ferns for their series against Australia.

His contract runs until the end of the 2021 World Cup, held in New Zealand.

Carter's new squad will assemble for a training camp later this month, but they are next in competitive action in January when they host South Africa, in the lead-up to the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia which begins on 21 February.

However, for that tournament he will be without captain Amy Satterthwaite, who announced last month that she is expecting her first child in January with team-mate and wife Lea Tahuhu.

Norfolk-born Carter had played for Northants between 1978 and 1985, and was director of cricket from 1999 until his sacking in 2002.

"It's an exciting time to come on board with two big world tournaments on the horizon," he said.

