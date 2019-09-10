The Hundred: Stephen Fleming & Salliann Briggs to coach Nottingham-based sides

Only Daniel Vettori (113) has played in more Tests for New Zealand than Stephen Fleming

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been named head coach of the men's Nottingham-based team for the first season of The Hundred.

Fleming, 46, captained Nottinghamshire to the 2005 County Championship title and coached Chennai Super Kings to three Indian Premier League titles.

The women's team will be coached by ex-Yorkshire player Salliann Briggs.

Briggs, 35, coaches Australian side Hobart Hurricanes and has had time in charge of Loughborough Lightning.

"When The Hundred was first announced I was struck by how it was different from the IPL and the Big Bash," said Briggs, who led Lightning to the Women's Super League Finals Day in 2018.

"I thought it was a great idea to create something different from those tournaments, rather than attempt to compete with them."

The women's team will play matches in Derbyshire's County Ground and Leicester's Grace Road, as well as in double-headers with the men's side at Trent Bridge.

Former left-handed batsman Fleming played 111 Tests for the Kiwis, appearing in all formats across a 14-year international career.

"I am looking forward to returning to Nottingham. It was a special part of my career and it allowed me to fall back in love with the game," he said.

It has been reported that the Nottingham-based team for the new white-ball competition starting in 2020 will be called Trent Rockets.

The men's player draft for The Hundred will take place on Sunday, 20 October - the first time any major British sport has had a draft.

"I'm really looking forward to working with some of the talented local coaches. You have to be on your game from the first pick in the draft and make sure you get players that represent want you stand for and how you want to play," Fleming added.

Confirmed coaching appointments for The Hundred

Birmingham: Andrew McDonald (Australia, men's); women's TBA

Cardiff: Gary Kirsten (South Africa, men's); Matthew Mott (Australia, women's)

Leeds: Darren Lehmann (Australia, men's); Danielle Hazell (England, women's)

London (Lord's): Shane Warne (Australia, men's); Lisa Keightley (Australia, women's)

London (The Oval): TBA

Manchester: Simon Katich (Australia, men's); women's TBA

Nottingham: Stephen Fleming (New Zealand, men's); Salliann Briggs (England, women's)

Southampton: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka, men's); Charlotte Edwards (England, women's)