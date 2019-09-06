Ashes 2019: Rory Burns says England can save fourth Test against Australia

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England lose late wickets after Root & Burns' 141-run stand

Men's Ashes: England v Australia, fourth Specsavers Test (day three of five) Australia 497-8 dec: Smith 211, Labuschagne 67 England 200-5: Burns 81, Root 71, Hazlewood 4-48 England trail by 297 runs Scorecard

Rory Burns says England can still save the fourth Test against Australia and with it the Ashes.

The home side lost three late wickets on day three to be 200-5 at Old Trafford, trailing Australia's 497-8 declared by 297 runs.

"We've got some work, but it's clear what we need to do," opener Burns said.

"We've got some batters left in the hutch and we're only a couple of good partnerships from asking them to make a play."

He added: "We have to look at the positive aspect and see where we can get to."

If England are beaten in Manchester, Ashes holders Australia will be 2-1 up with one match to play and assured of taking the urn back down under.

However, Burns, who made 81 on Friday, believes England can draw inspiration from their astonishing victory in the third Test.

The home side still needed 73 when Ben Stokes was joined by number 11 last man Jack Leach at Headingley, only for Stokes' incredible 135 not out to lead them to their highest ever run-chase of 358.

"The way that game went, anything is possible," said opener Burns. "We're not that far behind. It's about putting pressure back on them and playing well tomorrow [Saturday]."

A stand of 141 between Burns and captain Joe Root had helped England to 166-2, only for paceman Josh Hazlewood to take three late wickets for Australia.

"We're pretty happy with where we're at," said Hazlewood. "There's plenty of cricket left, but we're first concentrating on taking the last five wickets in the first innings."

Hazlewood's fellow fast bowler Pat Cummins added: "We are pretty happy being 300 ahead. It was a tough day of Test cricket. To get those three wickets late, we feel really in the game."

Burns out for 'gutsy' 81

England are 98 runs away from avoiding the follow-on but, even if they do make Australia bat again, are likely to face having to survive much of the final day to secure a draw.

The weather has played a part on each of the first three days, but the forecast is improved for the weekend.

"England have to bat beyond lunch and bat into the afternoon session on Saturday," former captain Michael Vaughan told Test Match Special. "If they can get to 350, they're taking overs out of the game that they'll have to bat on Sunday. It will be the great escape.

"This is Australia's game to lose."