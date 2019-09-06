Ashes 2019: Rain delays third day's play between England and Australia
|Men's Ashes: England v Australia, fourth Specsavers Test (day three of five)
|Australia 497-8 dec: Smith 211, Labuschagne 67, Paine 58, Starc 54*
|England 23-1
|England trail by 474 runs
Rain delayed the start of day three of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford.
Play was scheduled to start at 11:00 BST on Friday but persistent drizzle means the covers are still on.
The weather is set to improve from around 13:00, with England waiting to resume on 23-1, trailing by 474.
The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1, but victory for Australia in Manchester this week will see them retain the Ashes.
Batsman Steve Smith scored a sublime 211 on Thursday to allow Australia to declare on 497-8 before England opener Joe Denly fell for four.
Rain also shortened day one but the forecast is for dry weather throughout the weekend.