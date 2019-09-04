T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland women in must-win Bangladesh game in Dundee

Laura Delany says Ireland are "raring to go" for Thursday's high pressure game in Dundee

Captain Laura Delany says Ireland women have regrouped from the narrow defeat by Thailand for Thursday's T20 World Cup qualifier semi-final against tournament favourites Bangladesh.

Ireland's two-run defeat by Thailand means they must beat Bangladesh in Dundee to book a T20 World Cup berth.

"We are raring to go tomorrow and very focused on the job ahead," said Delany.

"We have had conversations about what we need to execute as individuals and as a unit.

"We are really lucky in that we have a support staff team of seven people, so we have all the tools at our disposal to be ready to go tomorrow."

Thursday's game start at 10:00 BST.