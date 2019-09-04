Ashes 2019: Steve Smith frustrates England in Old Trafford Test

Media playback is not supported on this device Smith hits beach ball for four

Men's Ashes: England v Australia, fourth Specsavers Test (day one of five) Australia 170-3: Labuschagne 67, Smith 60*; Broad 2-35 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

Steve Smith once again had the measure of England's bowlers on his return to the Australia side on a rain-shortened first day in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Smith, who missed the third Test with concussion, notched up a record-extending eighth successive Ashes half-century to end the day 60 not out and take the tourists to 170-3.

Australia had been reduced to 28-2 after winning the toss, only for Smith to add 116 with Marnus Labuschagne, whose 67 was his fourth consecutive score in excess of 50.

After the euphoria of England's extraordinary one-wicket win at Headingley which levelled the series at 1-1, this was a subdued occasion, thanks mainly to the bitter cold, blustery winds and persistent showers.

Bar Stuart Broad's burst with the new ball, the home attack struggled to offer a sustained threat, matching the mood of a crowd which could not raise the atmosphere above the elements.

The players were not seen for three hours after they went off for lunch and, even though they managed to play through some rain, it got too heavy to prevent any further action after a late tea was taken at 17:30 BST.

Still, even though only 44 overs were possible, Smith took Australia to a good position on a pitch that looks ideal for batting now, but may be difficult when England come to bat last.

An Australia victory would see them retain the Ashes with a Test to spare.

'Big wicket for England' - Overton bowls Labuschagne

Smith survives the elements

A September Test in Manchester always seemed susceptible to the elements and, sure enough, this was a day when spectators shivered, players pulled on big sweaters and rain was never far away.

The gusts had debris constantly drifting across the field from the huge temporary stand and, at one stage, the bails were blown from their grooves with such regularity that the umpires simply did without.

If only Smith was as easy to blow over. It took a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer to fell him in the second Test at Lord's and subsequently rule the former captain out of the drama at Headingley.

Here he returned and slipped straight back into the focus, judgement and idiosyncrasies that brought him scores of 144, 142 and 92 in his three previous innings in the series.

Smith and Labuschagne formed a master-and-apprentice partnership, the two Australia players that England have not been able to control batting together for the first time this summer.

Already, it looks like how long Smith spends at the crease on Friday will go a long way to deciding the match.

More to follow.