Three newcomers in Ireland training camp ahead of Twenty20 series in Dublin

Four newcomers have been included in Ireland's 25-man training camp ahead of this month's Twenty20 series in Dublin.

David Delany, Stephen Doheny and Fionn Hand, all 21, are the potential debutants drafted in by head coach Graham Ford.

A total of 25 players will participate in a five-day training camp ahead of the six-game Twenty20 series.

It's scheduled to take place on 15-20 September at Malahide after the Euro T20 Slam was postponed until next year.

The series, which will see Ireland take on Scotland and the Netherlands, will act as preparation for the T20 World Cup qualifier tournament in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.

"By calling up 25 players, we can keep a wide pool of players active as most club and inter-provincial competitions have come to an end for this season," said Ford.

"The training camp and Tri-Series still represents an opportunity for fringe players to put their hand up for the qualifier squad."

Training camp squad:

Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, Peter Chase, David Delany, Gareth Delaney, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Jacob Mulder, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young